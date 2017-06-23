June 23rd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Fifteen 5th grade girls from Amelia Elementary have been busy for the past three months. The girls have been training for a 5k run, and collecting money for the Ohio Police K9 Memorial, all while learning valuable life lessons. These girls had the privilege of being a part of the Girls on the Run. Girls on the Run is a program that believes every girl can embrace who she is, can define who she wants to be, can rise to any challenge, and can change the world!

The Girls on the Run lessons encourage positive emotional, social, mental and physical development. Participants explore and discuss their own beliefs around experiences and challenges girls face at this age. Physical activity is woven into the program to inspire an appreciation of fitness and to build habits that lead to a lifetime of health. At the end of the program, the girls participate in a Girls on the Run 5k event. .

Another important part of the program is completing a community service project. This year, the Amelia 5th Grade girls decided to support the Ohio K9 Memorial. The Ohio Police K9 Memorial, located on Ohio 125 in the Village of Amelia, pays tribute to the four-legged officers who routinely put their lives in jeopardy for little more than a pat on the head. Not only does it honor those K9s that have died in the line of duty, but also those that have retired, passed away or are still serving their communities.

For $30, individuals or businesses can sponsor a K9 with a plaque that will be placed on a memorial wall. The girls wanted to challenge our school to bring in money with a goal of sponsoring 7 dogs. By passing out flyers and making daily announcements they encouraged the school to bring in enough money to sponsor 18 dogs! They were very proud of their accomplishment and were recognized by Beth Whitehead and Officer Craig Heintzelman with a beautiful plaque naming all of the dogs Amelia Elementary sponsored. The girls were especially excited to sponsor and meet, Siggy, Amelia’s K9 officer.