June 22nd, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Sports

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

Although construction on the new West Clermont High School is not yet completed, that didn’t stop the Wolves from taking to the court for summer league action.

West Clermont welcomed Western Brown, Bethel-Tate and Cincinnati Country Day to the old Amelia High School gym on Thursday, June 15 for summer hoops action. Wolves head coach Craig Mazzaro said the team was using the games to help merge two teams into one.

“We’re finding out some things,” Mazzaro said. “It’s a long summer. We have plenty of time, but it’s been a process. We’re joining two teams together, getting some guys that want to be committed and want to do it. We’ve got a good group.”

It’s also a large group. Against the Tigers in the first contest last week, the Wolves were switching all five players on the court out at once in an effort to give every player on the bench a bit of playing time.

“We”ve been giving everyone a fair shake,” Mazzaro said. “We want to make sure we don’t leave any stone unturned as far as players go. Just about every player that’s there has been given an opportunity to play. We’re obviously way behind most of the other schools as far as offense and defense and everything, we’re just trying to establish things we need to get done.”

The important thing for the Wolves at this point is to get on the court, wherever they can.

“We’re just trying to play, we just want to play to evaluate players,” Mazzaro said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a great team, not that great, it doesn’t matter. We don’t worry about who we’re playing. There’s no scouting reports, stuff like that. Last weekend we were at McNicholas, this week we’re going to Mount St. Joseph. We’re tying to get four, five good days of playing in each day that we’re there.”