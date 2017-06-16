June 16th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Summer is a time for lots of activities and the library hopes you include reading for a few minutes each day.

Help your child maintain his or her reading skills by encouraging them to read 20 minutes a day. By keeping their reading skills sharp this summer, they will be better prepared when school starts in August. Summer is the time to read something fun.

By signing up for the Summer Reading program at the library, your child can win prizes just for reading. For each level completed, your child will receive an entry for a grand prize drawing for passes or gift certificates for the Cincinnati Zoo, Cincinnati Reds, Arnoff Center, Cincinnati Nature Center, Riverbend or the Cincinnati Museum Center.

For each level completed, your child can pick a prize: A new book, a toy, book bag and more.

Adults also can participate and win prizes as well as a chance to win a grand prize.

Read something fun this summer. The library has lots of great selections. Stop by any branch of the Clermont County Public Library and check out a book, audiobook or magazine. Don’t forget, the library also has lots of great selections online.

Visit clermontlibrary.org for more information. What will you discover?