Rep. Wenstrup signs VA accountability bill

June 16th, 2017    Author: Administrator    Filed Under: Community

Rep. Brad Wenstrup voted in favor of the bipartisan VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017, which passed the House on June 13. The Act creates a new streamlined and efficient process to remove, demote, or suspend any VA employee – or executive -- for poor performance or misconduct in addition to increasing whistleblower protections for VA employees. “The men and women who wear our nation’s uniform physically and mentally shoulder burdens that most of us will never have to bear. The Department of Veterans Affairs should be in the business of working to alleviate those burdens – not adding to them,” Wenstrup said.

