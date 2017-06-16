June 16th, 2017
Author: Administrator
Filed Under: Community
Rep. Brad Wenstrup voted in favor of the bipartisan VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017, which passed the House on June 13. The Act creates a new streamlined and efficient process to remove, demote, or suspend any VA employee – or executive -- for poor performance or misconduct in addition to increasing whistleblower protections for VA employees. “The men and women who wear our nation’s uniform physically and mentally shoulder burdens that most of us will never have to bear. The Department of Veterans Affairs should be in the business of working to alleviate those burdens – not adding to them,” Wenstrup said.
