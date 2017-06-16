June 16th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Leslie “Les” Everett of Sardinia, OH. Born on December 12, 1955 in Madison, IN. Passed suddenly on May 29, 2017 at the age of 61. Beloved husband of the late Pamela Lynn (nee York) Sutter. Loving father of Ryan (Angela) Sutter, Stephannie Muskopf, Julie (Brian) Everette and the late Steven Sutter. Proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Dear brother of Janet Clifton, Mike Sutter, Larry Sutter, Linda Simons and the late Jeff and James Sutter. His brothers in life, Mike Simons and Ernie Jamison. Cherished son of the late Everett and Viola Mae (nee Tracey) Sutter. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Leslie’s last gift of kindness was benefiting 30 people through organ donation.

Services were held on Monday, June 5, 12 Noon at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 1668 St. Rt. 28, Goshen, where friends were received from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Interment, Myers Cemetery. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.