June 16th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Grassy Run historical Arts Committee is holding an event at the Cook Cabin, 6707 Goshen Rd., Goshen, Ohio, on June 24 and 25 for anyone interested in learning about becoming involved in living history reenacting, specifically the time period prior to 1840. You will learn what living history is, how to get involved, what you need to get started, where to get information on equipment and where to find information on a particular topic that really interests you. Our group concentrates on the settlement period of southwest Ohio, but there are so many other options for you to explore. Come out to the cabin and camp with us (no need for primitive gear) or spend a few hours or two days learning about such things as blacksmithing, rope making, spinning and weaving, campfire cooking and many other topics. This event is free and open to any interested folks. The cabin will be open so you can see how those early pioneers lived and survived. Activities will start at 10:00 AM each day. For further information see our Facebook page at GRHAC or you can call (513) 675-3934. Satisfy an itch you might have to get into this hobby or just come out and visit. All are welcome.

George West, President

Grassy Run Historical Arts Committee

(513) 675-3934

westgm17@yahoo.com