June 16th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

CARF International has announced that the Clermont County Board of Developmental Disabilities (CCDD) has been accredited for a period of three years in the following areas: Child and Youth Services; Community Employment Services—Employment Supports; Community Employment Services—Job Development; Community Integration; Employment Planning Services; Organizational Employment Services; Service Coordination.

This accreditation decision represents the highest level of accreditation that can be awarded to an organization and shows CCDD’s substantial conformance to the CARF standards. An organization receiving a Three-Year Accreditation has put itself through a rigorous peer review process. It has demonstrated to a team of surveyors during an on-site visit its commitment to offering programs and services that are measurable, accountable, and of the highest quality.

“This is the seventh consecutive three-year accreditation that we have received from CARF,” said Dan Ottke, CCDD Superintendent. “We are honored to have received this status.”

In April, the CARF survey team spent three days assessing the various services provided by CCDD. During this time, they met with families, spoke with employers who have hired people from CCDD, and interviewed individuals who receive agency services. Among two pages of strengths that were cited in the final report were the surveyors’ recognition of CCDD’s strong visionary and leadership team, fiscal consistency that promotes long-term financial stability, well-trained and dedicated staff, and community inclusion. Additionally, CCDD was recognized for its efforts to remain heavily involved in community civic organizations and for the public forums that are held each year to give the public updates while receiving feedback on where improvement can be made.

CARF is an independent, nonprofit accrediting body whose mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process that centers on enhancing the lives of the persons served. Founded in 1966 as the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities and now known as CARF International, the accrediting body establishes consumer-focused standards to help organizations measure and improve the quality of their programs and services.

For more information about the accreditation process, please visit the CARF website at www.carf.org or contact Lisa Davis, CCDD Community Relations Director, at (513) 732-4921 or ldavis@clermontdd.org.