Sara Lynn Alley, teacher, tutor, volunteer and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Sunday at her home in Indian Hill, Ohio.

Mrs. Alley, born 1946, was under hospice care, and her loving husband of 49 years, Jack, was by her side.

She was grateful for the support of her family and friends in her year-long battle with illness. She is survived by Jack and her son Nathan, daughter-in-law Megan, granddaughter Ainsley Silverbell, sisters Cat Gilfillen (Rob) and Carey Horne (Danny, Natalie and Rosa Lee), and parents Bob and Marian Gilfillen.

Mrs. Alley taught for many years at Norwood and Sycamore, where she was recognized by then-Governor George Voinovich for creating a student volunteer program that joined young people with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity.

Post-retirement, Mrs. Alley prepared hundreds of students from Summit Country Day and elsewhere for academic success and college readiness through her private tutoring business.

Sara graduated from Ohio University and holds a Master’s Degree from Miami University in Oxford. She was an active and vital member of the Cincinnati Woman’s Club, where her philanthropy and volunteerism benefited the Oyler School, Mill Creek and other important local institutions.

She loved book clubs, the Cincinnati Symphony, Cranston Memorial Presbyterian Church in New Richmond, where she was raised, and mysteries.

Sara’s sunny disposition, winning smile, precious sense of humor, her wit and her wisdom will be missed by the countless friends, students and family members who she guided and cared for.

A visitation is planned for Wednesday, June 14, at Armstrong Chapel in Indian Hill, 6-8 p.m. with a memorial service at 8 p.m.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Cincinnati Woman’s Club Philanthropy and Education programs at 330 Lafayette Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45220.