By Megan Alley

Sun staff

River Side Café, located at 1329 state Route 52, is now open.

The restaurant and bar is located on the banks of the Ohio River on the southeastern outskirts of the village of New Richmond.

“We’re sitting right on the river, so the views are prefect,” Ray Baker, owner, said.

The café, which is open daily, year-round, from 11a.m. to 1 a.m., features a full bar and serves an array of bar food, including burgers, chicken and fish sandwiches, chicken wings and fried cheese sticks.

“I think our food is good,” Baker said.

Guests can enjoy their refreshments inside the renovated restaurant and bar, or outside on the patio or at the newly constructed Tiki bar.

The café also features daily attractions, including corn hole, bike night, pool, karaoke and live music.

“We have a lot to offer,” Baker said. “There’s a lot of things going on in New Richmond, and I think this will just add to it.”

Baker has owned the building since 1989.

Previously, it was Andouille’s, which closed in 2013.

After being diagnosed and recovering from colon cancer in 2013 and 2014, respectively, Baker decided in 2016 to open the café.

“I feel really good about it,” he said. “I feel real comfortable with the operation of the place.”

Baker, who lives in Columbus, has left the day-to-day management of the café to Kat Potter, manager.

Potter, of Batavia, has worked as a bartender for 20 years. She said she encouraged Baker to open the café because she wanted to provide a friendly atmosphere that anyone can enjoy.

“These are my friends and family. This is my social life,” she said. “I love to see people have a good time, and I’m hoping that everybody who comes here feels the same way that I do.”

She said that she wants everybody who comes to the café to enjoy good food and a good time.

“I also want them to feel safe and know that they’re OK to bring their kids,” she added. “I want a family atmosphere.”

So far, business at the café, which opened on May 11, has been going well.

“We’ve been consistent,” Potter said. “It’s getting a little better each day.”

She added, “It’s a pleasant surprise.”

For more information about the River Side Café, visit the restaurant and bar’s Facebook page.