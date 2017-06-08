June 8th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Mercy Health – Cincinnati, which provides advanced, quality care with compassion in your neighborhood through its care network, announces that the Medical Staff of Clermont Hospital has awarded $18,000 in college scholarships to nine local high school students pursuing careers in healthcare.

The scholarship committee, comprised of Larry Graham, MD, Psychiatry, chief of staff, Jan Jones, MD, Emergency Medicine Department Chair, and Ted Heffernan, MD, Radiology Medical Director, reviewed a total of 45 applications from students attending high school in Clermont, Brown and Adams counties.

They recognized the following nine high school seniors with scholarship awards of $2,000 each:

• Scarlet Grace Baird, Western Brown High School, who will study speech therapy at Ohio University

• Maria Caprice Cardarelli, Amelia High School, who will study occupational therapy at Xavier University

• Brianne Leslie Carwell, Clermont Northeastern High School, who will attend Christ College of Nursing

• Samuel Gene Edwards, Goshen High School, who will study chemistry at Centre College

• Andrea Afton Johnson, Clermont Northeastern High School, will study speech therapy at Ohio State University

• Lillyann Jean Kimberly, Eastern Brown High School, will study biology at Ohio State University

• Savannah H. McFarland, West Union High School, will study social work and occupational therapy at Ohio State University

• Courtney Breanna Saunders, Grant Career Center/New Richmond High School, will study nursing at Thomas More College

• Breanna Nicole West, Goshen High School, will study pharmacy at Ohio Northern University

This is the 12th year that Clermont Hospital Medical Staff has recognized local students with Physicians’ Scholarship Awards. The hospital’s medical staff funds the scholarships, which are available to eligible students completing their senior year of high school at a school located in Adams, Brown or Clermont County and who are preparing to graduate and attend college to pursue a career in healthcare-related fields.