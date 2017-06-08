June 8th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

With great pleasure the Retired Teachers Association announces the winners of the 2016-2017 Whiz Kids Writing Contest!

Each year the Clermont County Retired Teachers Association sponsors a contest with the goal of encouraging and rewarding outstanding effort in writing. For this project the 4th grade Language Arts teachers throughout the county were invited to participate by assigning a classroom writing of an opinion essay. Teachers then selected the top three from their class for consideration by the Whiz Kids Committee. These classroom winners each received a special Whiz Kids pencil and certificate in recognition of their achievement.

To determine county winners the Retired Teachers Committee evaluated the submitted essays using standards drawn from the 4th grade Language Arts curriculum.

The First Place competition resulted in a tie by Amber Wilson and Evie Slagle. Both young ladies are students at Goshen Spaulding Intermediate School. Amber is from Erica Amann’s class; Evie is from Courtney Ammon’s room.

The Runner Up winner was Riley Pottorf. Riley is a student at Clermont Northeastern Intermediate School from Mrs. Barber’s class.

Honorable Mention honors go to Freya Frigard. Freya is from Mrs. Blauwkamp’s class at New Richmond Elementary.

All Prizes and honors were awarded at each school’s Awards Day.

Each county winner received a trophy along with a gift card:

Teachers received a gift card in the same amount as their student winner. All teachers who participated in the project received a beautiful basket of flowers.

Top winners and parents are invited to present their essays at the June meeting of the Clermont County Retired Teachers Association.

Congratulations to all!