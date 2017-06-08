June 8th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Opinion

At the end of the school year, each Great Oaks campus (Diamond Oaks, Laurel Oaks, Live Oaks, and Scarlet Oaks) has a Senior Ceremony in which students who have completed their education with us receive a Career Passport detailing the skills they’ve mastered, their professional credentials, and college credit possibilities.

But for career-technical schools like Great Oaks, that’s not the end of our connection with students. We are required to track each graduate down a year later and document their success. The resulting statistic is shown on our Ohio report card. No other schools—public or private—are held responsible for their students in this way after they graduate.

A career-technical education must have an impact on the real lives of students and graduates. We’re proud that over 90% of our graduates are continuing their education, working or in the military a year after graduating.

About half of our grads begin college right away; most others take their professional skills and begin working.

Some join the military—more than 500 graduates since 2000. It’s a source of particular pride for us, knowing that some have chosen this way to serve their community and their country.

Of course, there are special students who serve even before they graduate. Four Scarlet Oaks juniors—Alexus Connely, Haylee Woebkenberg, Alyssa Carrier, and Anthony Ballard—recently came upon a man preparing to commit suicide as they drove home from school. Their quick actions and compassion saved his life; Alexus and Haylee, who are Naval JROTC cadets, were awarded the NJROTC’s highest honor, the Meritorious Achievement Award. The values they learned in NJROTC and the crisis intervention skills gained in their Law Enforcement major were put to use that day.

We’re proud of the effect that our young men and women have on others—through their work, their education, and their service. Watching them cross the stage at the Senior Ceremonies reminds us that the future is in good hands.

Harry Snyder, Great Oaks President/CEO