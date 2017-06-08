2016-17 St. Louis School 4th Quarter Honor Roll
1st HONORS
4th Grade
Anna Blair
Kaitlin Brown
6th Grade
Xavier Carnicom
Max Gildea
Jack McGreevy
Rachel Noschang
7th Grade
Ryan Blair
Carolyn Bockhorst
Daniel Broussard
Logan Carlier
David Gardner
Elena Scheffter
Shelby Sheppard
8th Grade
Dallas Huxel
Megan Raab
Dani Shoemaker
2nd HONORS
4th Grade
Gabriella Boland
Ellie Breitenstein
Audrey Gildea
Alex Heller
Harrison Pope
Hunter Ross
Mason Ross
Joey Trimble
5th Grade
Abbie Broussard
Maria Ellison
Levi Holden
Cora Gaddis
Will Mathews
Evie Thompson
6th Grade
Paige Bartlett
Alex Bernhardt
Vincent Hughes
Nick Rose
Ben Scheffter
Larissa Shoemake
Tori Strobl
7th Grade
Skylar Clark
Kylee Freeman
Josephine Gerrard
Hannah Heller
Claire Schrinner
8th Grade
Travis Davidson
Aaron Martin
Hayden Roberts
Ally Wright
Penny Drive
Each year the students at St. Louis School have a Penny Drive for a special cause. This year, the proceeds were donated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
Each class is provided with two jugs, one for pennies and the second for other change and paper money. At the end of one week, the pennies are counted and the amount of money in the second jug is subtracted from the pennies. The class having the most pennies wins a “Pizza for Lunch”. The students have a fun time putting silver change into other classroom’s jug while filling theirs with pennies!
The drive was extremely successful this year. The children collected a total of $1,178.68 to donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Way to go St. Louis Students!
