June 8th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

1st HONORS

4th Grade

Anna Blair

Kaitlin Brown

6th Grade

Xavier Carnicom

Max Gildea

Jack McGreevy

Rachel Noschang

7th Grade

Ryan Blair

Carolyn Bockhorst

Daniel Broussard

Logan Carlier

David Gardner

Elena Scheffter

Shelby Sheppard

8th Grade

Dallas Huxel

Megan Raab

Dani Shoemaker

2nd HONORS

4th Grade

Gabriella Boland

Ellie Breitenstein

Audrey Gildea

Alex Heller

Harrison Pope

Hunter Ross

Mason Ross

Joey Trimble

5th Grade

Abbie Broussard

Maria Ellison

Levi Holden

Cora Gaddis

Will Mathews

Evie Thompson

6th Grade

Paige Bartlett

Alex Bernhardt

Vincent Hughes

Nick Rose

Ben Scheffter

Larissa Shoemake

Tori Strobl

7th Grade

Skylar Clark

Kylee Freeman

Josephine Gerrard

Hannah Heller

Claire Schrinner

8th Grade

Travis Davidson

Aaron Martin

Hayden Roberts

Ally Wright

Penny Drive

Each year the students at St. Louis School have a Penny Drive for a special cause. This year, the proceeds were donated to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

Each class is provided with two jugs, one for pennies and the second for other change and paper money. At the end of one week, the pennies are counted and the amount of money in the second jug is subtracted from the pennies. The class having the most pennies wins a “Pizza for Lunch”. The students have a fun time putting silver change into other classroom’s jug while filling theirs with pennies!

The drive was extremely successful this year. The children collected a total of $1,178.68 to donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Way to go St. Louis Students!