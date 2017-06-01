June 1st, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Miami Township will be hosting four Concerts in the Park this summer. The following acts and dates are as follows:

Sunday June 11 at 5:00pm, Miami Riverview Park (near Loveland). Blues, Brews & BBQ, Chuck Brisbin & The Tuna Project and Leroy Ellington Band & Fabulous Blues Brothers Tribute Food trucks, craft beers and wine for purchase.

Sunday July 9 at 5:00pm, Miami Riverview Park. Free Day in the Country featuring the Kevin McCoy Band, Nick Netherton Band and The Kenny Welsch Band . Food trucks , craft beer and wine for purchase.

Sunday Aug. 6 at 7:00pm, Community Park Performance Pavilion – Shakespeare in the Park – The Merry Wives of Windsor

Sunday Aug. 13 at 6:00pm , Community Park Performance Pavilion The Clermont Philharmonic Orchestra

These are all free events for more information go to our website at www.miamitwpoh.gov or cal 513-248-3727