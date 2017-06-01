June 1st, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Mercy Health – Cincinnati, which provides advanced, compassionate, quality care in your neighborhood through its care network, announces that the care teams at its wound care centers, members of the Healogics network, are helping raise awareness of chronic wounds as part of the fourth annual Wound Care Awareness Week observance. Wound Care Awareness Week takes place June 5-9.

Mercy Health’s wound care centers offers advanced therapies to patients suffering from chronic wounds. Their teams will dedicate the entire week to educating physicians, patients and the general public about the chronic wound epidemic and the advanced wound care solutions available at Mercy Health – Clermont, Fairfield and West hospitals and The Jewish Hospital – Mercy Health.

Chronic wounds affect an estimated 6.7 million people in the U.S. and the incidence is rising, fueled by an aging population and increasing rates of diseases and conditions such as diabetes, obesity and the late effects of radiation therapy. If left untreated, chronic wounds can lead to diminished quality of life and possibly amputation of the affected limb.

“We see patients living with non-healing wounds for a prolonged amount of time due to the lack of awareness of advanced wound care options,” said D. Scott Covington, MD, FACS, Chief Medical Director for Healogics. “We work to educate community physicians about which of their patients can benefit from advanced wound care, and then provide coordinated care to heal that patient’s wounds.”

People with wounds that have not improved with traditional methods of treatment may benefit from a visit to Mercy Health’s wound care centers:

• Mercy Health – Clermont Hospital 513-735-8924

• Mercy Health – Fairfield Hospital 513-774-2880

• Mercy Health – West Hospital 513-215-5030

• The Jewish Hospital – Mercy Health 513-686-5757

Visit www.woundcareawarenessweek.com to learn more about Wound Care Awareness Week and to hear from patients about how wound healing changed their lives.