June 1st, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Opinion

As a lifelong professional baseball fan, I was saddened about the passing of Jim Bunning. Not only was he a Hall of Fame recipient, he was also a local hero. Jim Bunning grew up in Southgate, Kentucky, which is a stone throw away from Cincinnati. He is the only MLB Hall of Famer to become a congressman. Although I wasn’t old enough to follow his career, I know all about his achievements as a baseball player.

Bunning spent 17 seasons in the majors. His career began in 1955 with the Detroit Tigers and ended in 1971 with the Philadelphia Phillies. He finished with 224 wins and 184 losses. His ERA was 3.27. He also pitched for the Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates. He pitched a perfect game and had a lone 20 game win season, but he won 19 games in 4 other seasons. He also pitched two no-hitters. One playing in the National League (Phillies) and the other in the American League (Tigers). He also won in double digit numbers in 14 of his 17 seasons, which is simply amazing. He was a pro’s pro. He was also known for his fierceness on the mound which carried over into his political career. Bunning hit more than 100 batters in his career. Tell me if that wasn’t about being a fierce competitor. It’s the kind of trait we like in our favorite pitchers. Nolan Ryan was another great pitcher with the same fierce competitiveness.

What I found so admirable about Bunning was his loyalty to his hometown. He was known to be proud of his heritage. He was a pure Kentuckian who proudly proclaimed his love for Southgate. He was a local product who attended St. Xavier high school and then earned his degree from Xavier University. He even married Mary Theif, his childhood sweetheart.

After retiring as a pitcher, he spent five years coaching minor league teams. After baseball his political career began in 1977 where he won as seat on the Fort Thomas City Council, which is adjacent to Southgate. He would eventually be elected to the Senate in 1998 and eventually call it quits after 2010 for tension within his own party. Bunning was also remembered for his extensive knowledge about baseball. Great players like Ted Williams, Joe DiMaggio and Hank Aaron visited Bunning at his office in D.C. to share old war stories from their playing days. It’s an understatement to say that Bunning was respected in sports and in congress.

Mitch McConnell, a fellow Kentuckian Republican senator, was known to have different views from Bunning. McConnell said the following about Bunning’s passing: “Jim rarely shied away from a new adventure. This Hall of Famer will long be remembered for many things, including a perfect game, a larger-than-life personality, a passion for Kentucky, and a loving family.”

Pitchers like Bunning aren’t too common. He was known for speaking his mind and not taking a backseat to anyone. I would say it’s most likely he had a Type A personality. With all the modern science available through diet, exercise and medical advances, you cannot wonder how Bunning would fare today.

I think it would be a fair assessment to think he would surpass his past statistics. He likely would have finished with more than one 20 win season. He would definitely be mentioned with the likes of Clayton Kershaw and Jacob DeGrom. In Bunning, we lost a great leader and a great baseball player.

Marc is a grandparent and longtime resident of Clermont County. Visit his author page Life with Grandpa and he also just wrote Just Bite Me: A Guide to Zombies, Vampires, Werewolves, and Other Walking Nightmares, which is available on Amazon.com.