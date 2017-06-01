June 1st, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Local students, Alexander Edwards and Tyler Voth of Goshen graduated from Centre College during the 194th Commencement ceremony held on campus Sunday, May 21.

Alexander Edwards, bachelor of science, chemistry, He is the son of Darrell and Rudy Edwards of Goshen, and is a graduate of Goshen High School.

Tyler Voth, bachelor of science, mathematics, He is the son of Brad and Tami Voth of Goshen, and is a graduate of Milford High School.

The Commencement address was delivered by New York Times best-selling author J.D. Vance. The four-year graduation rate for the 2017 class is 84 percent, giving Centre among the highest graduation rates in the nation. Eighty-three percent of the class studied abroad or away at least once during their four years at Centre, helping propel the College to a #3 national ranking for study abroad from the Institute for International Education.