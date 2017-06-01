June 1st, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati and Busken Bakery are baking up an extra-sweet promotion for blood donors beginning on June 2.

Donors who give blood or platelets at a Hoxworth Neighborhood Donor Center from June 2 through June 9 will receive a voucher for a free dozen donuts from Busken Bakery, while supplies last. Donors must mention Busken Bakery in order to receive the voucher.

“The beginning of June marks a difficult period for blood centers all around the country, as blood donation dips and blood usage increases during the summer months,” said Alecia Lipton, spokesperson for Hoxworth Blood Center. “Thanks to our friends at Busken Bakery, we’ll be able to offer our donors a sweet treat in exchange for their lifesaving donation, and therefore bolster our blood supply.”

Appointments for blood donation are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Donors can schedule appointments by calling (513) 451-0910 or by scheduling online at www.hoxworth.org.