June 1st, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: News

In the March 25 article, “Batavia grad headed to Naval Academy,” the article incorrectly stated, “It’s the first time any Batavia resident has been nominated to the Naval Academy and the first time since 1943 for any academy in the military.”

However, the editor of The Sun was informed by Victor Mosbacker, that his brother, Rodney Mosbacker, of Batavia, graduated from the high school and then was accepted into the United States Military Academy at West Point, with the class motto, “Best of the line! ’69.” After graduating, Mosbacker went on to serve in Vietnam. One of his fellow graduates is famed men’s basketball coach at Duke University, Mike Krzyzewski. Another was author and journalist Lucian Truscott IV.

A Class of 1969 yearbook featuring Mosbacker says of him, “Hailing from Batavia, Rod brought with him to West Point a great stockpile of potential. A cadet career frequently harassed by OPE was saturated with quick wit, relentless determination, and finally victory. There can be little doubt that Rod will be a success in all his future endeavors.”

According to the League of Women Voters of Salt Lake City, Utah in 2014, Rodney resides in Utah and is an avid genealogist, stamp and coin collector. He has four children, eight grandchildren and has twice survived cancer.

The Sun regrets the error and overlooking Mr. Mosbacker’s accomplishment.