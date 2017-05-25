May 25th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: News

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

The village of Amelia council met on May 16 to handle a variety of business matters.

- Mayor Todd Hart swore in two new part-time police officers, Jonathan Nealan and

Dustin Wade.

- Eight large flowering pots will be installed outside various locations throughout the village, including the police station, Walgreens, Wendy’s, Dollar Tree and the Odd Fellows Cemetery. The flowering pots, which are being purchased at a discounted price from Bzak Landscaping, Inc., will be filled with begonias, petunias and more.

“It will be a nice addition,” Hart said.

The project, including delivery, is expected to cost $2,600.

- The village accepted a donation of five lots, located in South Ridge subdivision, from Holiday Homes. One lot is buildable while the remaining four, which abut Spencer Shank Memorial Park, are not, according to Hart, who noted that those lots could be used to expand the park’s Frisbee golf course.

- The council took action to prohibit smoking and vaping in village parks; it’s likely that a village ordinance will be drafted by and approved at the next council meeting on June 20.

“This is something we can do to enhance our parks,” Clayton Fite, councilman, said; Fite initiated the action.

- Village officials have delivered a notice of demolition to the property owner of 36 Chapel Road. The owner has 30 days to respond to the notice, after which the village will demolish the existing house foundation, shed and temporary electrical hookup on the property.

The property has been blighted for more than 10 years, according to Hart.

“The village is working hard to get blighted buildings and/or structures out of the village in order to clean up the village and make it a better place for everyone,” Hart said.