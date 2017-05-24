May 24th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

On Tuesday June 6th 2017 at 7:00 pm Pierce Township Police and Fire Department’s will be hosting a class on Dementia/Alzheimer’s issues.

The class will include a brief overview of the disorders including a focus on “Wandering of Alzheimer’s Patients”.

The featured speaker will be Janet Milne, MSN, RN, CNP of the Alzheimer’s Association. There will also be representatives of Clermont County Senior Services.

The class is open to all and if you have questions contact Lt. Dye at (513) 752-4100 with the Pierce Township Police Department.