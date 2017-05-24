May 24th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Mary A. (nee Smith), wife of the late Charles E. O’Keefe, mother of Jerry O’Keefe, Betty Griffith and Debra West (Bill), grandmother of Christine Welborne, Michelle Henlein, Daniel and Robert Williams, Michael Griffith, David and Linda Lacey and Billy West.

Survived by 20 great-grandchildren and 12 great, great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by 4 brothers and 5 sisters. Mary, a resident of Florentine Gardens in Loveland and longtime

Clermont County resident, died May 15, 2017 at the age of 92. Visitation was held Monday, May 22 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 AM at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, 177 W. Main St., Amelia.

Interment at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. www.ecnurre.com.