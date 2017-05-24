May 24th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Opinion

We, the average Jane and John Doe, may not know, or even begin to understand politics and government. What we do understand is that, we the working folks, pay a bunch of taxes! And yet Obama managed to increase our national debt by 86 percent! He managed to increase food stamp recipients by 10.7 Milson and double long-term unemployment benefits and medicaid recipients. More working folks are supporting the non-working folks!

Obama apologized repeatedly to the world for America, made our policemen the enemy, supported sanctuary cities, and fueled racial tensions offering support to violent groups like, “black lives matter”.

Trump comes along and tells us he loves America and wants to put America first! Awe! Music to our ears! And the best part: He is not a politician!

To date, Trump has signed approximately 90 executive orders. The goal being to bring back manufacturing and jobs, and make America prosperous and safe. Included are increasing offshore drilling, rolling back job killing regulations, increasing border security, federal hiring freezes, combating drug addictions, and renegotiating trade agreements to benefit American companies and workers, and to make American and buy American.

Last week Trump signed an executive order reaffirming religious protections for The Little Sisters of the Poor and 50 other religious groups who were entangled in lawsuits with the Obama administration, over the disastrous Obama care birth control mandates.

On the national scene Trump’s airstrikes against Syria’s nerve gassing of its’ people is stating, America is back, and when the red line is drawn, it will be reinforced.

So, Trump is unconventional and not a polished speaker. Thank goodness! All the “great” speeches and DC’s corruption of taking donor money with long strings, has brought us an entangled tax code, a ton of regulations, bloated, inefficient, bureaucracies, politicians playing monopoly with our money, and more government dependency as votes are bought through promises of “give aways” again with our money!

Establishment in DC resist and resent Trump, because he actually wants to make America work for the The People. Government has no incentive to make the country work for the people. The more dependent they can make us, the more power they yield and the more secure their jobs are.

Government is a necessary evil. The less of it the better. Less taxes, less regulations, less interference. Too much government is like the weeds that choke our plants; they need to be pulled out by the roots so the flowers can bloom to their full potential and beauty!

Maria V. D’Aquila

A response to Lee H Hamilton’s article, “A president struggling to get on track”