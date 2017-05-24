May 24th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Leah Donna Prebble Litz, age 71 of McKinney Texas won her victory over a six- year battle with lung cancer and was taken into Glory by her Heavenly Father on May 17, 2017 at 5:45 p.m.

Donna was born at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio on September 08, 1945 to Lowell and Margaret (Hopkins) Prebble of New Richmond, Ohio. Donna was the second of eight children. Her siblings and sometimes partners in crime were Carol Jean, Milton, Mark, Roger, Lana Gale, Bobby, and Phillip. The Prebble home was always filled with activity and many extended family and friends coming and going. Her extended family lived close by and all were welcomed and deeply loved. Those family names include the Hopkins, Newman, and Head, families. She was a member of First Baptist Church of New Richmond and was baptized in her youth by Brother Harrison. Many of her family and friends are still active in that congregation.

Donna attended New Richmond Elementary where she met her best friend Marlene Hamilton in kindergarten and were best friends for 65 years. She attended New Richmond High School and was a proud Lion. Donna attended Grayson County Community College and did her clinical rotations at the old McKinney hospital located on highway 380. She graduated with a degree in Nursing where She was voted “Nurses-Nurse” in her pinning ceremony at Grayson.

She worked in McKinney, Texas at the Wysong Campus. She also worked in Ohio as a charge nurse in a nursing facility for geriatrics. She loved caring for people and always ensured her patients were treated with dignity and gave the best care possible no matter the circumstances. To Donna, there was only one way to care for people, which is why she took her nursing oath so seriously.

Donna was married to Per-Erik Litz from 1965-1995 and had three beautiful children Kyle, Brad, and Gail.

Her parents and her sister Carol preceded Donna in death. She is survived by her son Dr. Kyle E. and Kim (Rariden) Litz of NY and their daughter Grace, her son Brad and Hayley (Heiken) Litz, of IA and their three children Carter Condran, Brad Jr., and Chelsea, and her Daughter Gail (Litz) and Matthew Holland of TX and their four children Nathan Holland, Hannah, Jacob and Erik Potter. Brad Jr. made her a great grandmother with a daughter named Aurora.

Donna is survived by her brother Milton and his wife Patty, her brother Mark and his wife Theresa, her brother Roger and his wife Sharon, her sister Lana Gale and her husband Don, her brother Bobby and his wife Kelley and her brother Phillip. Donna was very proud of her 7 nephews, Sam Smith, Ryan Prebble, Adam Prebble, Ethan Prebble, Chance Silcott, Travis Silcott, and Matthew Kelly. She leaves 7 wonderful nieces, Barbara (Smith) Shell, Amanda (Prebble) Lenhart, Stephanie (Prebble) Consola, Brandi (Silcott) Bryant, Maggie (Prebble) Dames, Diane (Prebble) Salters and Erin Prebble. She also is survived by many great-nieces and nephews, cousins and second cousins, so many to name but much loved.

The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care given by nurses Gail, Mo, and T.J at McKinney Health and Rehab, Hospice Select nurses and staff and to Dr. B of Community North Baptist Church in McKinney, Texas whose love and support was immeasurable.

A memorial service will be held at Community North Baptist Church on Saturday, June 3, officiated by Dr. Bruce Austin. Community North Baptist Church 2500 Community Ave. McKinney, Texas 75071 Donna has left her body for a beautiful paradise so the family and guests are asked to dress in their best Hawaiian/cruise attire. The family will receive guests following service in the church parlor. Out of town family and guests will be served a meal following in the church hall.