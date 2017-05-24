May 24th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel announced today the launch of the Clermont Northeastern Local School District and Goshen Township online checkbooks on OhioCheckbook.com. In December 2014, Treasurer Mandel launched OhioCheckbook.com, which sets a new national standard for government transparency and for the first time in Ohio history puts all state spending information on the internet. OhioCheckbook.com recently earned Ohio the number one government transparency ranking in the country for the second year in a row.

Clermont Northeastern Local Schools is the second school district in Clermont County to post their spending on OhioCheckbook.com, and Goshen Township is the eighth township in Clermont County to post their spending on OhioCheckbook.com.

The following is a breakdown of the local government sites:

• Clermont Northeastern Local Schools’ online checkbook includes over 16,000 individual transactions that represent more than $18 million of total spending over Fiscal Year 2016.

• Goshen Township’s online checkbook includes over 12,000 individual transactions that represent more than $19 million of total spending over the past four years.

“I believe the people of Clermont County have a right to know how their tax money is being spent, and I applaud local leaders here for partnering with my office to post the finances on OhioCheckbook.com,” said Treasurer Mandel. “By posting local government spending online, we are empowering taxpayers across Ohio to hold public officials accountable.”

“We are excited at Clermont Northeastern Schools to partner with the Ohio Checkbook initiative,” said School Treasurer Al Porter. “This will allow our citizens to be involved and see how their tax dollars are being spent.”

“I am excited to bring OhioCheckbook.com to the Goshen community,” said Goshen Township Fiscal Officer Brittany Koepke. “One of the objectives in our newly adopted strategic plan is promoting transparency and communication with the people we serve. The Treasurer’s office has provided a wonderful tool for us to share our financial records with the public, at no cost to the township. With a growing community such as ours, we are thankful to be given a platform to share how our tax dollars are being spent.”

“It is with extreme pleasure that we are able to move Goshen Township into the modern age of open transparency, with the efforts of Josh Mandel’s office,” said Goshen Township Trustee Bob Hausermann. “A new electronic age of record keeping is now making accessibility of township information available to all residents at the touch of their fingertips.”

For more information or to view your local government website, visit the Local Government option on OhioCheckbook.com or click on: ClermontNortheasternLocalSchools.OhioCheckbook.com; GoshenTownshipClermont.OhioCheckbook.com.