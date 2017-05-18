May 18th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

In recognition of the 70th anniversary of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association (ORTA), the local chapter in Clermont County is encouraging current and retired teachers in the area to learn more about ORTA and attend an upcoming event.

Clermont County is one of 88 chapters that are part of the statewide organization. ORTA advocates and promotes the improvement of pensions, benefits and services available to Ohio’s active and retired public educators.

“This organization has accomplished many important things over the years for retired teachers and we are honored to be part of such a rich tradition of quality education in Ohio,” Linda McKinley, the president of CCRTA, “I look forward to building on the great momentum we have achieved, and continuing to support retired teachers in Clermont County.”

The next meeting of the Clermont Co. Retired Teachers Association will be on June 21 at the Owensville Methodist Church at 11:30.

We will share a luncheon, followed by the presentation of scholarships to this year’s recipients. 4th grade winners of our annual essay writing project will read their winning essays and will be presented a trophy and gift card.

A short business meeting will follow. To learn more about the Clermont County Retired Teachers Association or to make a reservation to our next meeting, visit www.clermontrta.org.

All Clermont County retired educators are eligible to belong.

Newly retired teachers will receive a complimentary meal.

“It takes strength in numbers and commitment to ensure we protect the retirement benefits of our members,” said Dr. John Cavanaugh, executive director of ORTA. “In addition to advocacy, we also are focused on giving back to our local communities and having fun along the way. We hope teachers nearing retirement join our efforts to support the future for all Ohio educators.”

Since 1947, the Ohio Retired Teachers Association (ORTA) has served as the voice of Ohio’s retired public educators. Benefits of joining ORTA include:

Being a part of a dedicated group of retired educators who advocate for Ohio’s retired teachers statewide and nationally

Having opportunities to become involved in the local community and in leadership positions

Staying up to date on the latest pension and retirement information through the monthly News Bulletin and timely social media posts

Receiving cost-saving benefits through Association Member Benefits Advisors (AMBA)

Participating in fun social outings and events

To join ORTA as well as the local chapter, visit www.ORTA.org.