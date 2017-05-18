May 18th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Michael J. Murphy, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away May 9, 2007 at the age of 79. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on January 7, 1938, to his late parents Joseph Leo Murphy and Helen Douglass Murphy (nee Treadway).

He was the loving father of Christopher Murphy (Beth). Proud grandfather of Cassandra, Jared and Dylan Murphy and great-grandchildren Phoenix and Kaisyn. Beloved brother of Denis (Yvonne) Murphy, Susan Gerding, Brian Murphy, Patsy (Thomas) Shiveley, Virginia (Dennis) Gastrich, the late Judith Newberry, Timothy Murphy and Daniel Murphy. Beloved uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Also survived companion Roberta (Birdie) Fetterhoff and many family and friends.

Michael was a lover of nature and philosophy. He was involved in the development of sustainable farming projects, loved to read, write and was known as “a philosopher” to his friends and family that treasured his knowledge and insight.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to: OEFFA (Ohio Ecological Food & Farm Association) at the following website: http://www.oeffa.org/donate.php or plant a tree in Mike’s honor.