May 18th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Opinion

To the Editor:

On behalf of children and families served by Ohio’s child protection system, Public Children Services Association of Ohio sincerely thanks Rep. Doug Green of the 66th District for voting earlier this month to provide an additional $15 million per year for children services as part of the 2018-19 budget.

Working with House Speaker Cliff Rosenberger and House Finance Committee Chairman Ryan Smith, Rep. Green prioritized the safety of children and the stability of their families suffering from opioid addiction.

These funds, if included in the final version of the budget, will help county children services agencies address increased demands for foster care stemming from the opioid epidemic.

Rep. Green’s vote directly supports agencies right here in the 66th district.

For example:

In Brown County, between 2010 and 2016, the number of children in agency custody increased by 52%, while placement costs for these children have increased by 70% since 2013; and

In Clermont County, from 2010 to 2016, the median number of days that children remained in temporary custody increased by 68%.

Rep. Green also voted to set aside $10 million in federal funds so that grandparents and other kin who find themselves unexpectedly raising children can access child care subsidies.

Together, these budget allocations will improve the safety, permanency and well-being of children, the innocent victims of this epidemic, and help stabilize families suffering from addiction and other challenges.

If more revenues become available, we urge the Senate to add more funding for children services as this opioid crisis deepens.

Sincerely,

Angela Sausser, MA, MSW, LSW

Executive Director, Public Children Services Association of Ohio

37 West Broad Street, Suite 1100 Columbus, OH 43215

614-224-5802 (office)

614-507-3113 (cell)

Scott Britton

Assistant Director, Public Children Services Association of Ohio

37 West Broad Street, Suite 1100 Columbus, OH 43215

P 614-224-5802

C 614-507-5483