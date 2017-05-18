May 18th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Jessica Eberly, Bachelor of Science, received her degree at Ohio Dominican University’s (ODU’s) Spring Commencement, which was held May 13, 2017.

More than 250 students had degrees conferred upon them as they were joined by ODU faculty, staff, alumni, and hundreds of family and friends in Alumni Hall, located on the University’s main campus at 1216 Sunbury Road, Columbus, 43219. ODU Trustee Thomas R. Winters, Esq. delivered the keynote address.

Ohio Dominican University is a comprehensive, four-year, private, liberal arts and master’s institution, founded in 1911 in the Catholic and Dominican tradition by the Dominican Sisters of Peace. The University has approximately 2,550 students and offers undergraduate degrees in 40 majors and nine graduate degree programs.