African violet plant is cloned
May 18th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community
The Grant Career Center, Biotechnology program has successfully cloned an African Violet plant!
Among many other things, our students are learning about plant tissue culture and micropropagation.
These are the same methods the Cincinnati Zoo uses in their conservation efforts with endangered plant species!
How amazing!
