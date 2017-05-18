May 18th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

In 2002, Lebanon celebrated its Bicentennial.

In honor of the event, LTC applied for and received a grant from the Fine Arts Fund to commission a play about the women who contributed to Lebanon’s history.

Former LTC board member and accomplished writer, Jill Davis, researched and wrote an original play called Leading Ladies of Lebanon, which was produced to standing room only crowds over the 2002 Labor Day weekend.

Now, 15 years later in 2017, brings a revival of this to our stage.

This refreshed tale of Lebanon’s most inspiring women brings drama, comedy, history, and beauty to you, offering a fascinating take on our city’s origins.

Tickets are $19 each and can be purchased at LTCplays.com. Mark your Calendar and join us for an enjoyable and historic evening.

Performances are at 10 S. Mechanic Street in beautiful Downtown Lebanon, Ohio.

DON’T MISS THIS NOSTALGIC TRIP INTO OUR CITY’S HISTORY!

Call 228-0932 for assistance and for more information about the event.