Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes, LLC is pleased to announce that Randy and Mari Webb of Amelia, Ohio have been awarded the top selling Independent Sales Representative for the first quarter of 2017. Throughout this quarter, Randy and Mari performed stellar customer service as they assisted their customers with the design, pricing, material selections, construction and coordination of all aspects of log home package sales.

Randy and Mari have served the log home industry for nearly 20 years. They currently represent southeast Ohio, South Carolina and Georgia.

Principal at Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes, Joe Folker, says, “Randy and Mari’s performance this quarter has been commendable as I know achievements like this do not happen without a great deal of effort. I appreciate their hard work and dedication and am grateful to have them on our team.”

Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes, LLC provides premium quality, kiln-dried log homes, log cabins, timber frame homes, and timber accents. The company is known for taking great time and energy to make sure that every attention to detail has been met to provide the best value there is in log home living. Timberhaven’s highly trained and skilled professionals, log home manufacturing process and kiln-dried engineered/solid logs are second to none in the log home industry. To learn more about Timberhaven Log & Timber Homes, contact Randy and Mari Webb directly at # (843) 670-0039 or legendlogs.com.