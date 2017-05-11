May 11th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Opinion

You finished your homework last night, but just barely.

You’re almost ashamed to admit it, but you got caught up watching kitten videos and that almost derailed your evening. You couldn’t stop viewing those adorable whiskered faces or those sweet little kitty paws – which means you’re really gonna like “Cat Tales” by Aline Alexander Newman.

No doubt about it, we love our cats. But do they love us back? Are cats smart? Are they capable of more than just getting us to do things for them? You probably already know the answers and here, you’ll find people who totally agree with you.

Cats, as you’re fully aware, are awesome! Read about one cat who found its way home after getting lost, 190 miles (306 km) away; and a cat who found its family at a new house it had never seen before. Read about a wartime kitty that saved sailors’ lives with his hunting skills, and a deaf cat that learned sign language.

People sometimes think that cats are selfish, but cats care. Take Monty, for instance: he keeps track of his owner’s diabetes, and warns her of any problems. Or take Pudditat, a “guide cat” for a blind, formerly-abused dog.

Well-known for nighttime prowling, cats obviously love an adventure. Dodger, who lives in the U.K. , figured out how to use the bus system: he roams all day, and takes the bus home at night.

Also read about Kuli the surfing cat; Millie the rock-climbing cat; and Didga, a cat that taught herself to skateboard.

Ever hear of a cat with a job?

Yep, Sable “works” as a crossing guard in Washington . Tama was an honorary stationmaster for a railway in Japan ; while Nudge took on the job as firecat, and woke her family when their garage was ablaze.

And, of course, cats are famously curious: here, you’ll read about the cat who attended school, a cat who’s also a flip-flop thief, and a kitty that taught himself to sit up tall in order to see better.

Filled with plenty of full-color pictures, sidebars, and mini-chapters as well as full-size (albeit short) chapters on all things catty, “Cat Tales” is a delightful way for those who practice feline fondness to spend their time.

That is, if you can somehow ignore the lack of smoothness.

The stories themselves are mostly very good, although there were the few that seemed pointless and ill-placed, and (beware!) several cats die at the end of their chapters.

What drove me to distraction, however, was the telling of said tales: they were choppy.

Very choppy.

There were half-sentences sometimes. Or less. Really annoying. Needed fixing. Badly. Very disturbing.

But will kids notice?

It depends on the kid. While this book can absolutely be given to an adult or even a senior, it seems to be meant more for 10-to-14-year-olds who might not care about smooth writing.

Adults may be amused by this book, but the readers who’ll enjoy “Cat Tales” the most will probably fall into that latter cat-egory.