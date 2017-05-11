May 11th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Come one, come all! The most savory Saturday of the summer is back! Jungle Jim’s Bacon & Cheese Festival is a single day celebration of all things tasty in the world of bacon and cheese. If you’re ready to go whole hog and explore everything great about these two tasty titans, then this is the festival for you.

Bacon & Cheese, these are two of our most favorite things… So we decided to devote an entire day to these two amazing, delicious food icons! We’ll have more bacon and cheese than you’ll know what to do with, a S’Wine tasting featuring surprising pairings of wine, cheese and bacon, and a few more surprises that will make this a festival you won’t soon forget.

We had so much fun last year that we’re once again holding this one of a kind festival at our Eastgate location, just outside of the awesome Paradise Pavilion. We’ll be filling the parking lot with some of the best bacon, cheese, and, of course beer, we can get our hands on (and put into your eager hands, of course). We’re also bringing in some live entertainment, so between all the sights, sounds and tastes, there’s no chance you’ll get bored. Get ready to check out some of the most palatable pork products you’ve ever had the pleasure to partake in.

With balloon animals and face painting, tasty food and some friendly competition, our second annual Bacon & Cheese Festival is going to be fun for the whole family! We’ll be holding this awesome event under a tent, so we’re ready rain or shine! Purchase your tickets ahead of time for $8 per adult, and $2 per child. If you wait to purchase at the festival, tickets go up to $10 for adults, and $4 for kids (if they’re still available, that is). We hope to see you there!