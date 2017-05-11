May 11th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Mom is the absolute best.

If you agree with this statement, then it’s time to celebrate her this Mother’s Day with several special offers from Frisch’s Big Boy.

From now through May 14 customers who purchase a $25 gift card for their moms will receive an additional $5 gift card for free.

Moms who take the Frisch’s Mother’s Day survey online at frischs.com/MOM/ will be entered for a chance to win a free $25 gift card.

On Mother’s Day, all moms who eat at Frisch’s will get a free $5 gift card to use on a future visit.

Offer available at all Frisch’s Big Boy Locations.

Founded in 1939, Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants are located in Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky.

NRD Capital, a private equity firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, acquired the company in August 2015.

Frisch’s operates 95 Big Boy restaurants and franchises and another 25 restaurants to independent operators.