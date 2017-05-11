May 11th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau celebrated National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) this past week, which celebrated visitors and experiences that make Clermont County a unique tourist destination.

National Travel and Tourism Week, now in its 34th year, is the annual salute to travel in America ran by the U.S Travel Association which encourages tourist destinations to promote their own destination.

This past week, Marketing and Communications Manager, Sarah Gleason joined in on the fun and celebrated NTTW with Clermont County.

“We believe that tourism in Clermont County should be celebrated every day, but we enjoyed highlighting a few of the reasons tourist love traveling to Clermont County. Most importantly, this gave us an opportunity to share with our community about what the Convention and Visitors Bureau does,” Gleason said.

Tourism in Clermont County supports 1 in every 14 jobs and visitors alone generate business sales of over 600 million, directly and indirectly.

“During our promotional campaign we wanted our visitors (and potential visitors) to see all of the fun and unique aspects of Clermont County, including our attractions, local dining, outdoor recreation and hospitality,” Gleason said.

The Convention and Visitor Bureau will host multiple large events this year, which is expected to attract thousands of visitors to the Clermont County community.

For the third year in a row, Clermont County will welcome the USRowing Club Nationals which is a weeklong rowing event in the middle of July. Kings Hammer will host serve major soccer tournaments in Batavia throughout the year and baseball will continue to dominate tourism in Clermont this summer.

“We have such a welcoming county and so many great experiences and events to share with our visitors,” current President, Jim Comodeca said.

“We look forward to welcoming all the visitors traveling to Clermont County this year and celebrating this campaign was a great start to our busy tourism season,” Comodeca added.

To learn more about the Clermont County Convention and Visitors Bureau you can visit their website online at www.visitclermontohio.com.