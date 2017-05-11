May 11th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

Tiger Pride Community Wide Levy Campaign Committee Members are hosting a community wide thank you event on Monday, May 22nd at the Bethel Middle School Cafeteria at 5 o’clock.

We want to express our gratitude to the community for the passage of the emergency school levy this past November and to build support within our community to show how their tax dollars are being spent. John Burns will be giving an update on the progress for improvements in our school physical facilities and Melissa Kircher will be giving updates on how levy funds are being utilized.

Refreshments will be served and the monthly school board meeting will follow at 6 o’clock. Please plan to attend this event, we are Bethel-Tate and we appreciate the efforts of the community, parents, staff and students for their support for all that takes place within our school district.

Lois Dennis and Cindy Shepherd, Co-Chairs