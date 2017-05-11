May 11th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Community

The Bethel Historical Society is hosting its annual ANTIQUES ON THE SQUARE Saturday, June 3, 2017 from 9:00 A.M to 4:00 P.M. at the Grant Memorial Building in Bethel, Ohio. We are located at the corner of Plane Street and Main Streets. You will find a lot of antique vendors, a huge bake sale, hot dogs on the grill and more!

Our wonderful museum will be open for viewing from 1PM until 4PM that day. This fundraiser helps to keep the museum running and we appreciate all of the interest and donation from our visitors! Local history, a military exhibit and Bethel-Tate High School exhibits are available for viewing along with many other interesting displays.

Please come out for a wonderful day of antiquing, laughter, food and local history. To reserve a vendor spot or for more information, please call 513-734-2298.