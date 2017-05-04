May 4th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Opinion

When spring rolls around and we get to move to the outdoors more and more my thoughts go back to our farm on Fruit Ridge. As I have said our farm was almost 200 acres of rolling land. The terrain went from hill to valley and all degrees of nature’s designs that are in between. Since I was growing up in the ‘50s I went almost anywhere on our farm that I thought I should go to see what I thought I needed to see.

So I would walk in the barn yards and fenced in fields where crops were growing and through the pastures and into the wooded areas. I really liked the areas that the terrain was too rugged for my dad to farm and liked these as they made great places to pretend in. Anywhere from playing army to mountain climbing straight up areas that to most anyone was useless but to a little boy were so very neat to have at my wish. I saw them as challenges. I tasted the water from the pond as it was so clear cool and safe to drink back then. (I’m not so sure about that these days.)

As I moved from field to field I became an expert at climbing a woven wire fence as my dad grew very upset if I didn’t climb at a post as climbing between posts would pull a fence down and not only allowing the cows to escape would make so non repairable damage to the fence. Now since I had his blessing to roam the farm I was smart enough not to get that privilege revoked due to carelessness. I enjoyed being in with the cattle as they grazed the pastures. They kept the grass short and the field seemed so much more welcome. Also the cattle seemed to not be bothered by my being with them. Actually they would graze all around me as if I had become part of the group. (Now that was fun to me.)

As the seasons moved on crops would reach their times to be harvested and when they were being gathered I liked being there. A hay field that has been mowed and raked into wind rows ready for the baler to make into a bale of hay was an explorer’s paradise. As I roamed the wind rows maze the fragrance of freshly mown hay only enhanced my reason for wanting to be in that field. When the combine came to harvest the wheat I wanted to be there to watch that combine as it was the most fascinating piece of machinery ever invented. Just its name tells a person it is doing such a variety of chores and all at once. Hypnotizing to say the least. Last was being in the corn field where the corn picker would take the ears of corn from the shuck and up the elevator into the attached wagon. My goal in this field was to be allowed to ride in the wagon and be where the corn was coming to rest. From there I could see the machine at work and the field from an elevated angle that was so worth being in that field.

Our farm was an explorers dream in my mind and today I guess it could almost be compared to a conservatory only larger. Maybe more like a nature preserve. There was only one place that my parents ingrained in me where I couldn’t go. That was the hog lot when we had sows and boars. When a sow has a litter of pigs they become very protective and will attack. If I had ever gotten in that position I would have never survived. So don’t anyone think that this little boy didn’t listen to his parents. (I heard them I just didn’t always obey.)

When I got older and my cousin Walt and I were batching and even after we would dig up earth worms and take a couple fishing poles and go down to their pond. His dad had just had it re dug and enlarged. It was a huge pond but not quite big enough to call a lake. His dad had just had it stocked with bass but it was over stocked with yellow bellies and blue gills. So many summer evenings mostly on weeknights we would after a hard day of farming go down and fish out the blue gills and sun fish etc… This allowed the bass a chance to survive and grow. Since we had a few cats and they had figured out what we were catching they would follow us and wait for us to do well. We didn’t waste a thing and the cats were very well fed. Sitting on the ponds banks and fishing but not really caring about a great catch we would just enjoy where we were and how lucky we were to be there. Some nights we talked of the next day’s plans or other topics. But many nights and for long periods of time we just fished in silence as this simple event was so relaxing to us.

Yup! This was my nature preserve for certain. I got to see and hear and smell so many things that to try to recall them all is impossible for me to do. I feel I learned so much about how the world operated, or at least on Fruit Ridge Road. I really can’t say it enough I guess that growing up in the country or rural is a blessing I will never take for granted. Being rural was right for me.

Rick Houser grew up on a farm near Moscow in Clermont County and loves to share stories about his youth and other topics. He may be reached at houser734@yahoo.com.

