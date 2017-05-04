May 4th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: News

By Megan Alley and Brett Milam

Sun staff and Editor

In a special election on May 2, voters in the county affirmed the city of Milford’s Fire/EMS levy and voted for the village of Amelia’s charter.

Unofficial results as of 9 p.m. on May 2, showed that 432 voters voted for the Milford Fire/EMS levy and 38 voted against it.

Of those votes, 370 for and 36 against were on election night; 62 for were absentee ballots and two against were also absentee ballots.

Overall, turnout was low with just 643 of 8,935 votes cast or a 7.20 percent turnout rate.

Milford Fire Chief Mark Baird was very happy with the results and the more than 90 percent affirmation.

“We take nothing for granted,” Baird told The Sun. “We follow the same plan we’ve had for a number of years.”

Which, Baird said, entailed canvassing the community and explaining to people the services they provided and that they are “good stewards of taxpayers’ money.”

“I think that the tax levy results are kind of a referendum on how the community feels about our services,” Baird said. “We feel good about the number.”

Baird said they want to keep funding where it’s at for the next three years — the duration of the levy.

“We sincerely appreciate the support of our community and that fire services are important to any progressive community,” he said.

The Clermont Chamber of Commerce endorsed the levy, saying their position was determined after presentations from the levy sponsors and discussion in the Government Affairs Ballot Issues Committee.

“For over 44 years the Clermont Chamber has focused on safeguarding and strengthening the collective interests of the Clermont County business community,” Matt Van Sant, President/CEO of the Chamber, said. “Ballot issues impact business and workforce development activity, and our overall quality of life. Business must not be reluctant to speak on these matters.”

The levy will cost the owner of a home valued at $100,000 about $373.68 per year, according to Clermont County Chief Deputy Auditor Chuck Tilbury.

It’s expected to generate about $1,884,169 per year.

The levy renews the fire levy that expired at the end of 2016 and makes up about 90 percent of the fire department’s annual budget, according to Baird.

The fire department has experienced a continual spike in requests for service. From 2011 to 2015, there was a 24 percent increase in EMS runs and a 20 percent increase in combined fire and EMS runs.

Due to the increased need for service, Baird had been hoping to get approval from the city council to ask voters for 14 mills, or an additional 1.5 mills, but said he was fine with the proposed renewal levy.

“The fire board, which runs the fire department, was agreeable to simply renew the existing tax levy for a period of another three years,” he explained. “The fire board felt like that was a doable thing.”

The department currently has 14 full-time staff, which includes the chief, the assistant chief, the training captain, the lieutenant, the fire safety inspector and the administrative assistant. There are approximately 25 part-time staff and eight volunteer members.

Amelia says yes to municipal charter

In the special election, voters in the village of Amelia adopted a municipal charter.

The municipal issue was approved with 78.15 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results from the Clermont County Board of Elections. The final vote was 93 to 26.

This was a pertinent decision because data from the 2010 census shows that Amelia is on the cusp of transforming from a village to a city, which is defined in Ohio as a municipality with more than 5,000 residents. Amelia had 4,801 residents at the 2010 census.

The state requires so-called “statutory” municipalities to maintain specific levels and types of staff. When a statutory village becomes a city, for example, the new city would be required to hire a full-time engineer, city manager and attorney.

Charter municipalities are afforded greater degrees of self-governance and are exempt from some staffing requirements.

Amelia is growing, and officials are concerned that the village’s costs, including payroll, will rise dramatically if it becomes a statutory city after the 2020 census. The new charter will give Amelia more flexibility when it comes to spending.

“By adopting a charter, it will give the village the ability to retain the type of government it has,” Mayor Todd Hart said in an April interview. “It will keep using basically running just as we are running now.”

He added, “It will give council the opportunity to decide when and if they need other folks, like an engineer, a full-time solicitor or a full-time administrator.”

A copy of the charter was recently mailed to every voter in Amelia who participated in the last election, so that they could review it ahead of the vote.

Voter Cynthia Lund voted to approve the charter.

“I want to keep Amelia as it is,” she explained.

Voters, and spouses, Myrna Taylor and David Taylor also voted to approve the charter.

“The article I read said that if it didn’t go through, [the village] would have to hire more people,”

Myrna said. “I read the article back in the summer and I knew I was going to vote for [the charter].”

David quipped that he voted for the charter because his wife told him to.

Hart expounded on the voters decision.

“I would like to thank all those who came out to vote, and thank those who voted in favor of the charter,” he said. “It’s moving Amelia forward and into the future.”

He added, “We’re very happy and looking forward to new and more things coming.”

The process of making Amelia a charter village began in 2015, when 15 residents were elected to draft the charter language.

The all-volunteer commission met twice a month to write the charter, and the village council approved a resolution during its meeting on June 21, 2016, to put it on the presidential election ballot for voters to adopt, or not.

However, before the election, government officials realized that they had missed a deadline, an oversight that meant they couldn’t put the charter on the Nov. 8, 2016 ballot.

According to the Ohio Constitution, article 18, section 8, “Any charter so framed shall be submitted to the electors of the municipality at an election to be held at a time fixed by the charter commission and within one year from the date of its election….”

In short, the charter had to go before the electorate inside of a year from the date that the charter commission was elected, which was Nov. 3, 2015. That was 371 days prior to the Nov. 8, 2016, election.

So, voters began the process again and elected 15 residents to draft a charter.

The 15 members of the elected charter commission are Drena Campbell, Dennis Cornett, Delores Daniel, Janet Davis, Jazmyn Dieckman, Doug Dietrich, Elaine Dietrich, Peggy King, Anthony Meek, Lois Messer, David Montgomery, Kerry Schulze, Richard VonBokern, Amanda Williams and Jay Williams.

Nine of the 15 members carried over from the previously elected commission, and they used much of the language that was already drafted, according to Hart.

The chapter legislation will take effect when the Clermont County Board of Elections certifies the results, according to Hart.