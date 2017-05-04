May 4th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Linda Sue Murray, age 48 of Bainbridge, passed away Tuesday April 25, 2017 at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center with her family by her side. She was born August 30, 1968 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Willie and Pawnee (Wilson) Watson.

Linda had a strong faith in God and was a member of the Spargursville Church of Christ in Christian Union. She was a member of the Barry Manilow Fan Club and enjoyed working in her yard, gardening, painting, crafting, cooking and coloring. She loved joking around with family and friends and enjoyed all of her animals especially her cats.

Linda is survived by her husband, Chris Murray whom she married on July 13, 1995 in Mowrystown, Ohio. She is also survived by three children, Chad (Amanda) Murray of Orient, Ohio, Pawnee (Brandon Burton) Murray of Bainbridge and Chrissy Murray of Bainbridge; six grandchildren, Logan, Connor, Lucas, Isabella, Lilly and Emma; two brothers, Connie (Donna) Fredricks of Mt. Carmel, Ohio and David Turner of Brown County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Nikki Murray.

In keeping with her wishes, her body will be cremated. There will be no visitation. A memorial service was held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday April 30, 2017 at the Spargursville Church of Christ in Christian Union, 2923 Spargursville Road, Bainbridge, Ohio 45612. The Turner & Son Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.turnerfuneralhomes.cc.