May 4th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Opinion

Clermont County has long given nearly free rein to developers to come in, cut down our woods, pave over green spaces, and put up cheek-to-jowl cookie-cutter houses. Developers typically pretend that they only want what is best for our community, but we do not see it that way.

On April 25, 300 Pierce Township Residents filled the Locust Corner Elementary gymnasium for a Trustee Hearing to consider Fischer Home’s proposed “Stirling Ridge” development on Bradbury Road. The residents had one message: deny approval! It may have been a turning point in the history of Clermont County. Residents no longer wish to see the selling off of the reasons we love living here. The 300 were essentially unanimous against this proposed development. Why? In one phrase, “Quality of Life,” because we have already seen a steady degradation of the quality of life.

Major issues raised by Pierce Township Residents:

Traffic and accidents on township roads have been increasing steadily with increased development.



In particular, Bradbury Road is notoriously steep, curved, narrow, and dangerous. It has a blind curve at its steepest point, and is already precariously close to falling into the ravine. At the bottom of the hill is a difficult intersection where Bradbury meets Nine Mile Road. Every year, we see this intersection become more problematic. Even Fischer Homes admits that it will cost more than a million dollars to make the intersection safer. Adding more traffic from further development can only make things worse. At present, Fischer Homes is already scheduled to build a 217-unit subdivision (Ferguson Development) on Merwin-Ten Mile Road at White Oak whose traffic will use Bradbury. The County Engineer’s office, whose job it is to ensure the safety of our citizens, has said, “No problem.” Bradbury and other Piece Township roads are sure to be further damaged by heavy construction traffic, including concrete trucks.

There will not be enough tax revenue from the development to offset costs of overloading and damaging our infrastructure.

Part of the rationale to allow further subdivisions in Pierce Township has been to increase tax revenue. The truth is that, especially in the early years, the cost of services to these subdivisions will be borne by current residents. Developments increase demand not only for roads, but also for water, sewage treatment, schools, emergency medical, fire protection and police protection. Additionally, the fire chief has recommended two access roads to the subdivision on Bradbury but Fischer Homes is only willing to provide one. Once again our safety would be compromised to increase their profits.

Increased burden on our schools.

Good schools are essential for a high quality of life in a community. We have long treasured the education our students have received, but recently, especially since Beckjord Power Station has closed, our schools are running on a shoestring. New developments necessarily bring in young school-age children, who will increase the burden on our school system before they begin to support it with tax revenues.



Decline in property values.

As more and more commercial developments generate cookie-cutter homes crowded into smaller and smaller lots, it is unavoidable that the property values of surrounding homes in Pierce will decline. Residents obviously want to preserve the community value, the attractiveness and, yes, the monetary value of their homes and environs.

Developments cause erosion, landslides, increased flooding, and sewage overflow.

The soils in our region are geologically classified as Edenton. This is particularly prone to slippage when its stability is disturbed by clearing and cutting of vegetation. Bradbury Road’s topography is steep and the subsoil already subject to landslides. The developer calls for deforestation and “mountain top” removal to “level out” this fragile ridge. This would destabilize the underlying supporting slopes, causing landslides and making flash floods downstream worse. Intense development has already destroyed natural storm water retention and our county still does not have a regional Storm Water Management System.

Flash floods were non-existent for the first 40 years that our family has lived along Nine Mile Creek. But, since 2011, we and our neighbors have suffered 4 massive, property-destroying flash floods. These floods are a direct result of extensive development in the Nine Mile watershed, including parts of Beechmont Avenue. They flood basements, wash out driveways and roads, destroy field fencing, and deposit massive piles of trash in people’s yards. Although a retention basin is proposed high up on “Stirling Ridge”, we are concerned that it may not be adequate. We have all heard news of failing retention ponds and the risk to those downstream.

Sewage overflowing along Nine-Mile Valley already poses a health risk.

The sewage collection system into which the subdivision will tap is clearly already failing. Critically overloaded, it regularly spews raw sewage out of manholes, onto lawns and into basements of homes on Nine Mile Road. To allow more and more homes to be added to a failing system is a dereliction of the public trust. The county has already allowed the addition of 217 more homes from another Fischer Homes Subdivision (“Ferguson”) at the corner of White Oak and Merwin-Ten Mile. Adding “Stirling’s” sewage from 71 MORE homes will only exacerbate the overloaded condition and health threat.

Pierce Township residents treasure safety, quality of life and the beauty of this township

Our green spaces, forests, glades and semi-rural environment should be preserved.

Everyone should know by now that trees and other greenery provide oxygen, filter air pollution, provide cooling shade, give protection from erosion. They make the landscape beautiful, and nourish the soul. Long term residents appreciate the value of forested, quiet settings for their homes. Recent residents too have bought into this same esthetic. Even the smallest pocket of woods offers a space where children can learn firsthand about nature and its beauty. We strive for a sustainable model for our community, one in which we preserve these treasures.

Therefore, Pierce Township neighbors are organizing to protect and preserve our treasured quality of life. We recognize that speaking together carries more weight than the sum of voices speaking in isolation. We have met in each others’ homes for discussion and to coordinate efforts. We have created a Facebook page called “Save the Township of Pierce” (STOP) to conduct online discussions and updates. We said “no” to irresponsible development and corporate exploitation of our heritage.

Pierce Township trustees listened to our concerns and voted unanimously to deny the application for “Stirling Ridge” development.

We congratulate the trustees on this decision.

(Thanks to Jill Fankhauser for valuable editing suggestions.)

David Fankhauser is a professor of biology and chemistry at UC Clermont College and was a Freedom Rider in the early 1960s. He also runs the Facebook page STOP (Save the Township of Pierce).