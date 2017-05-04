May 4th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Opinion

A meeting was held in Pierce Township recently to vote on a Preliminary Development Plan (PDP) for a property to be developed into 71 homes on 43 acres. About 300 residents showed up to voice their opinions. Almost all were against the development, even though it met all township and county requirements. Interestingly, I heard the same arguments about 25 years ago when Legendary Run was proposed. It was going to overrun the schools, traffic would be horrific, ruin beautiful farmland, overwhelm township services like fire, police, maintenance, and destroy our “culture” and, frankly, many natives didn’t want “city people” coming here.

Fast forward to today. The proposed development has been in the works for over two years when township officials declared Pierce was “open for business”. Elected officials and township staff encouraged the developer to move forward, investing time, money and studies to meet the requirements of a Planned Unit Development (PUD) which the township approved.

Now the trustees have voted to deny the (PDP) which begs the question, “What the hell happened along the way to bring the development to a halt?” One answer might be that the township has failed to establish and maintain a development direction and professional leadership for the past 15 years. Two inept administrators, hired by trustees, have caused numerous conflicts, issues and problems that have put us on the wrong path. We have been without an administrator for about a year and apparently have no candidates.

It is unfair to the developer and residents to be strung along this far. Strong leadership and direction could have helped guide the development towards a more appropriate use of the property or gracefully recommend the developer look for another opportunity. So with this development stopped (unless legal action is taken) where does that leave us? Is Pierce Township “open for business” or not? Do residents want any development or do we want no changes?

Twenty-five years ago had trustees not approved Legendary Run, we probably would not have a movie cinema, numerous new retail establishments and a Kroger superstore in our midst. I believe well managed growth promotes growth. Without new development we will grow stale. New residents bring monies, families, fresh faces, ideas and new perspectives, just like Legendary Run did. As a community we need to be open to change. With sensible, professional, courageous, passionate leadership we should be able to find common ground to welcome new developments, residents and businesses for Pierce Township to continue to be an interesting and inviting place to live.

I’ve grown tired of hearing about visions, culture and quality of life uttered as platitudes by “Pollyanna-ish” office seekers. We need a complete overhaul of leadership at the trustee level; a well-qualified administrator who can establish and articulate clear unfettered processes; proactive zoning enforcement and, a renewed pragmatic direction to set a course with a strong rudder and clear objectives to help Pierce Township reach its full potential. November is coming. Does anybody care?

Mark Cann, 55 year resident of Pierce Township, mcann@zoomtown.com.