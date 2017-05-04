May 4th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Howard E. Day, 4/24/17, age 83, resident of Batavia and Army veteran. Husband of the late Jacqueline M. Day. Father of Teresa (Ron) Alford, Michael (Debbie) Day and Christian Day. Brother of Lynn Day and preceeded in death by Bud Day and Betty Scottice. Grandfather of Nicole (Josh) Hunt and Jordyn Day. Great-grandfather of Nick Hunt and Jake Hunt. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Family received friends on May 1 from 11 AM until 1 PM time of service at the Moore Family Funeral Homes, 225 Spring St., Batavia. Interment Mt. Moriah Cemetery.

Howard was a member of the Mt. Carmel Social Club and UAW Local. Memorials may be directed to Grant United Methodist Church, 1600 Back St, Moscow, OH 45153.