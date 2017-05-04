May 4th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Obituaries

Damon Peace, of Felicity Ohio, passed away on April 29, 2017 at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife, Nadean Peace and his children, Damon (Angie) Peace, Hannah (Mike) Morton, Dana (Jeff) Blankenship, and Jason (Stephanie) Peace. Grandchildren: Michael, Kaleb, Lorissa, Mariah, Tyler, Parker, Jonah, Abbie, Matthew, Lily, and RJ. Brother, Denny Peace and sisters, Ethel Parton and Barbara Peace. As well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandson (Casey Lee), parents (Cecil and Flora Peace), brothers (Denvil, Raymond, and AJ) and sister (Mary).

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Landmark Baptist Church, 1450 Clough Pike, Batavia, OH 45103; with a reception to follow. Moore Family Funeral Homes serving the family.