Ohio Connections Academy students inducted into National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society.

Two students from Clermont County were among the 37 Ohio Connections Academy students inducted into the National Honor Society and the National Junior Honor Society in recognition of their academic achievement and service to the community.

During a ceremony at the McConnell Arts Center in Worthington, sophomore Lauren Lain of Amelia was among 19 OCA students inducted into the National Honor Society.

To qualify for the National Honor Society students in grades 10 through 12 must have been enrolled with Ohio Connections Academy for at least one semester, have a cumulative grade point average of 3.4 or better, demonstrate a history of leadership experience and participate in school or community service activities. Students must also submit letters of recommendation from current and former teachers as well as from other adults.

Currently 36 OCA students are members of the National Honor Society.

Ava Molina, a sixth grader from Loveland, was among the 18 Ohio Connections Academy students inducted into the National Junior Honor Society.

To qualify for the National Junior Honor Society, students in grades 6 through 8 must maintain a 3.25 GPA, complete 10 hours of verifiable community service within the school year and participate in one or more extracurricular activities or group service projects.

Students also must submit letters of recommendation. Currently 29 OCA students are members of the National Junior Honor Society.

“At Ohio Connections Academy we have the opportunity to work with students and families from many different backgrounds who come to us seeking an academic setting where they can thrive,” said Marie Hanna, OCA Superintendent. “I congratulate these students for their persistence and for maintaining such a strong commitment to succeeding in the classroom and making a difference in the communities in which they live.”

This year, the National Honor Society students at OCA participated in their own individual service projects as well as group projects which included planning the Spring Formal, assisting 9th and 10th grade students in their schoolwork through Peer Tutoring, and creating a presentation with career preparation tools by regional location. These experiences promoted individual growth and independence, as well as collaboration between NHS members to work towards a common goal.

Ohio Connections Academy is a fully-online public school that students attend from home or wherever there is Internet access.

The accredited online program delivers high-quality, personalized education for students that combines Ohio-certified teachers, a proven curriculum, technology tools, and community experiences—online and in-person—to create a supportive environment for children who want an individualized approach to education.

