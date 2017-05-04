Car collectors and enthusiasts flocked to annual spring classic driving tour in Amelia to raise money for charity
All photos provided by Kearney Dewing.
More than 100 classic and exotic cars lined up for this year’s coveted Spring Classic Driving Tour, which kicked off at the American Modern Insurance Group campus in Amelia, Ohio.
The morning was frigid, with temperatures just above freezing, but that didn’t stop car enthusiasts from showing up to talk cars over a steaming hot cup of coffee.
The tour took drivers on scenic and challenging roads throughout Clermont County along the Ohio River, past historical landmarks, and ends at the famed international supermarket Jungle Jim’s.
And there were plenty of stunning cars to admire; from the legendary Austin Healey to the more modern classes like the Porsche. Drivers cruised amid the best features of Southern Ohio, winding along creeks and rivers, over bridges and through small towns, eventually ending the day at Jungle Jim’s for a celebration.
This year, however, marked a new milestone. Participants were now driving to support a cause, collectively raising over $2,200 – and counting – for local charities.
The show’s entry fee this year will support the Aubrey Rose Foundation to help families caring for children with life threatening illnesses.
Participating Clubs and Organizations:
AACA Southern Ohio Chapter
British Car Club Greater Cincinnati
British Transportation Museum
Cincinnati Café Racers
Cincinnati Region SCCA
Cincy VW Club
Curve in the Road with Barry Prosser
Drei Staaten Gruppe Porsche 356
Ferrari Club of America, Ohio Chapter
Jaguar Club of Greater Cincinnati
Keeneland Concours d’Elegance
Miami Valley Triumphs
Midwest NSX Club
Queen City Coopers
Ohio Valley Region Alfa Romeo Owners Club
Ohio Valley Austin Healey Club
Ohio Valley Region Porsche Club of America
Sports Car Preservation Ltd.
Southwest Ohio MG-T Owners
