All photos provided by Kearney Dewing.

More than 100 classic and exotic cars lined up for this year’s coveted Spring Classic Driving Tour, which kicked off at the American Modern Insurance Group campus in Amelia, Ohio.

The morning was frigid, with temperatures just above freezing, but that didn’t stop car enthusiasts from showing up to talk cars over a steaming hot cup of coffee.

The tour took drivers on scenic and challenging roads throughout Clermont County along the Ohio River, past historical landmarks, and ends at the famed international supermarket Jungle Jim’s.

And there were plenty of stunning cars to admire; from the legendary Austin Healey to the more modern classes like the Porsche. Drivers cruised amid the best features of Southern Ohio, winding along creeks and rivers, over bridges and through small towns, eventually ending the day at Jungle Jim’s for a celebration.

This year, however, marked a new milestone. Participants were now driving to support a cause, collectively raising over $2,200 – and counting – for local charities.

The show’s entry fee this year will support the Aubrey Rose Foundation to help families caring for children with life threatening illnesses.

Participating Clubs and Organizations:

AACA Southern Ohio Chapter

British Car Club Greater Cincinnati

British Transportation Museum

Cincinnati Café Racers

Cincinnati Region SCCA

Cincy VW Club

Curve in the Road with Barry Prosser

Drei Staaten Gruppe Porsche 356

Ferrari Club of America, Ohio Chapter

Jaguar Club of Greater Cincinnati

Keeneland Concours d’Elegance

Miami Valley Triumphs

Midwest NSX Club

Queen City Coopers

Ohio Valley Region Alfa Romeo Owners Club

Ohio Valley Austin Healey Club

Ohio Valley Region Porsche Club of America

Sports Car Preservation Ltd.

Southwest Ohio MG-T Owners