May 4th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: News

By Brett Milam

Editor

Northland Addiction Treatment and Rehab Center has expanded to a new location in Milford with a grand opening on April 28.

The new location at 25 Whitney Drive, Suite 122, which is less than half a mile from their other location on 50 W. Techne Center Drive, is a facility that offers comprehensive services to patients dealing with opioid addictions, which mostly entails heroin addiction.

In addition to their outpatient services, the new facility also houses their administrative staff and corporate offices, and The Ridge, which is their residential facility.

DeeAnn Mock, the executive and clinical director at Northland, said the detox treatment is individualized and focuses a lot on education, even the little things, like how to behave in group sessions, what to expect in treatment and arriving on time.

“When people walk through the door, that’s a miracle to me,” Mock said.

Commercial insurance and Medicaid pays for the detox services and treatment, Mock said, so that they can tapper off the addiction. Most of the patients come from the county, but they also come from all over, she said, with an almost even split of men and women and the average age between 28 and 32.

The education aspect of Northland extends beyond just the patients; families of patients can listen to lectures and presentations from doctors in an auditorium.

Within the facility is also a computer lab where patients can access computers to practice taking the test to acquire their GED or get a job. With the help of donations, Northland even offers clothes for patients to wear to the job interviews.

Throughout the facility, there are Buddhist statues and art, as well as sayings across the walls, like, “You no longer have a secret…Now you have a story.”

There’s also a Gratitude’s board, where patients post little cards of gratitude, saying things like, “Getting my kids back,” “My education,” and, “That I am here sober today.”

Jack Stem is an SIOP counselor at Northland and founder of Peer Advocacy for Impaired Nurses, a company he founded in 2008 to help nurses struggling with addiction.

A former anesthetist, Stem was once addicted to opioids after suffering from chronic pain in his back.

“What I have discovered over my 19 years of dealing with my own addiction, the last 14 in continuous recovery, is I loved my family and really didn’t want to hurt them, but when I tried to quit on my own I couldn’t,” Stem said on the site SelfGrowth.com. “It took two brushes with death for me to finally enter treatment. It took me several relapses and the loss of my career as a nurse anesthetist for me to finally ‘get it’.”

Stem said at the grand opening that it’s about teaching the patients addiction is a disease — it’s not their fault, they are not “bad.”

“They need to get the shame to go away,” Stem said, referring to a lot of the stigma associated with having an addiction and recovering from it.

It’s also about long-term treatment of a disease, Stem said.

“It’s a disease; it needs to be treated like a disease,” he said.

The services offered by Northland include:

- Assessments, which is evaluating the level of addiction and care needed for treatment

- Ambulatory detox for opiates, which is managed by a physician onsite for 2-3 days

- Group and individual counseling services

- Outpatient and IOP (Intensive Outpatient)

- Family education and participation, which include weekly sessions on Saturdays

- MAT (Medical Assisted Treatment)

- MOTHER, which is a supplemental program for moms and pregnant women

- ACT (Assess, Connect, Treat), which is education and assessment for problematic alcohol and drug use

- Case management, which involves employment services, life skills and client care

- Aftercare, which is continued support group for relapse prevention

- Alumni program, which is sustained peer support

- Al-Anon, which is support for family members and other loved ones

- PCC (Post-Continuing Care Services)

For more information, call 513-753-9964. Or you can go online and visit their website at www.northlandmbs.com.