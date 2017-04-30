April 30th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: Sports

By Garth Shanklin

Sports Editor

For one last time in the 2016-2017 school year, sectional tournament draws have been announced, this time for the spring sports.

In Division I softball, Milford drew a first-round bye and will face the winner of Mercy and Walnut Hills in Milford on Wednesday, May 10.

Glen Este drew a road contest at Mt. Notre Dame in the first round. The Lady Trojans would face Fairfield on May 10 should they advance.

Division II begins with New Richmond hosting Mariemont on Tuesday, May 9 at 5 p.m. The winner of that contest faces the winner of McNicholas and Batavia on Thursday, May 11. The county’s third Division II school, Goshen, drew a first-round bye in the sectional bracket. The Lady Warriors face the winner of Wilmington and Taylor on May 11.

Bethel-Tate drew a first-round bye in Division III. The Lady Tigers face the winner of CHCA and Ripley on May 10 at 5 p.m. Clermont Northeastern drew the four seed in the bracket and will host Purcell Marian on May 8.

In Division IV, the Williamsburg Lady Wildcats begin their quest to return to Akron with a home contest against Cedarville on May 9. The winner of that matchup faces the Felicity-Franklin Lady Cardinals on May 11.

Local baseball teams also learned their postseason fates. In Division I, Milford earned a home matchup against Winton Woods on May 9. Amelia travels to Walnut Hills for their first-round match that same day. The county’s third Division I school, Glen Este, drew a road trip to Lakota East for their first-round contest. A victory pits the Trojans against the seventh-seeded Lebanon High School on May 11.

Division II’s New Richmond will face a familiar foe regardless of outcome. The Lions drew a first-round bye and the top seed in the Division II bracket and will face the winner of Norwood and Goshen on May 11. Batavia drew the third seed in the bracket and a home matchup against Hughes on May 9.

Williamsburg just missed a home game, drawing the 15th seed and a matchup against 14th-ranked Shroder on May 8. Clermont Northeastern drew the seventh seed and a home contest against Purcell Marian that same afternoon, weather permitting.

Bethel-Tate earned the eighth seed, giving the Tigers a May 8 matchup against Aiken.

The county’s only Division IV school, Felicity-Franklin, will travel to Cincinnati Christian on May 8.