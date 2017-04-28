April 28th, 2017 Author: Administrator Filed Under: News

By Megan Alley

Sun staff

In a special election on May 2, voters in the village of Amelia will decide whether or not to adopt a municipal charter and become a charter village under Ohio law.

This is a pertinent decision because data from the 2010 census shows that Amelia is on the cusp of transforming from a village to a city, which is defined in Ohio as a municipality with more than 5,000 residents. Amelia had 4,801 residents at the 2010 census.

The state requires so-called “statutory” municipalities to maintain specific levels and types of staff. When a statutory village becomes a city, for example, the new city would be required to hire a full-time engineer, city manager and attorney.

Charter municipalities are afforded greater degrees of self-governance and are exempt from some staffing requirements.

Amelia is growing, and officials are concerned that the village’s costs, including payroll, will rise dramatically if it becomes a statutory city after the 2020 census. The new charter will give Amelia more flexibility when it comes to spending.

“By adopting a charter, it will give the village the ability to retain the type of government it has,” Mayor Todd Hart said. “It will keep us basically running just as we are running now.”

He added, “It will give council the opportunity to decide when and if they need other folks, like an engineer, a full-time solicitor or a full-time administrator.”

A copy of the charter was recently mailed to every voter in Amelia who participated in the last election, so that they could review it ahead of the vote.

“I would hope that people read it, understand it, and if not, call us,” Hart said.

The process of making Amelia a charter village began in 2015, when 15 residents were elected to draft the charter language.

The all-volunteer commission met twice a month to write the charter, and the village council approved a resolution during its meeting on June 21, 2016, to put it on the presidential election ballot for voters to adopt, or not.

However, before the election, government officials realized that they had missed a deadline, an oversight that meant they couldn’t put the charter on the Nov. 8, 2016 ballot.

According to the Ohio Constitution, article 18, section 8, “Any charter so framed shall be submitted to the electors of the municipality at an election to be held at a time fixed by the charter commission and within one year from the date of its election….”

In short, the charter had to go before the electorate inside of a year from the date that the charter commission was elected, which was Nov. 3, 2015. That was 371 days prior to the Nov. 8, 2016, election.

So, voters began the process, again, and elected 15 residents to draft a charter.

The 15 members of the newly elected charter commission are Drena Campbell, Dennis Cornett, Delores Daniel, Janet Davis, Jazmyn Dieckman, Doug Dietrich, Elaine Dietrich, Peggy King, Anthony Meek, Lois Messer, David Montgomery, Kerry Schulze, Richard VonBokern, Amanda Williams and Jay Williams.

Nine of the 15 members carried over from the previously elected commission, and they used much of the language that was already drafted, according to Hart.

“Actually, they just simplified it more; made it easier to read,” he added.

Going into the election, Hart said he feels “very positive” that voters will approve adopting the charter.

“Finally, we’ve been able to create it and now get it on the ballot, so I think it will be a good turnout,” he said.

If voters decide to adopt the charter and become a charter village, the legislation would take effect when the Clermont County Board of Elections certifies the results, according to Hart.

“I’m excited that we’re doing a charter. I think once we get our charter in place, I think you may see other villages around doing it.”

He added, “It just makes good sense.”